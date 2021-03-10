The Controversy Behind The “Brooklyn Dad Defiant” Is Weirder Than You’d Think

Brooklyn Dad being a paid Dem op is pretty unsurprising, it absolutely does pay to have/promote shitty political opinions in America. pic.twitter.com/ByYZFYXaq9— Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@BethLynch2020) March 9, 2021
There's a difference between acknowledging you're a senior advisor to a PAC and disclosing that you're being 💡paid to influence American voters on social media. Every tweet & the profile should include a *Paid Advertisement disclaimer.— SƙყɛɖῳɛƖƖɛʀ (@Pamacious) March 10, 2021
Brooklyn Dad Defiant being a paid Democratic operative is awesome. someone was like “here’s $50k, you need to make a post about how you’re absolutely terrified of Phoebe Bridgers and the news”— Ape’s Delight (@ByYourLogic) March 9, 2021
Finding out Brooklyn Dad has been getting paid 6 figures to bash on Bernie and tweet about his wife calling Jill Biden “mommy” absolutely ruined my day while not surprising me in the least— Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) March 9, 2021