Zayn Malik, A Man Of Few Words, Says F*ck The Grammys

As you can probably guess, Malik wasn't nominated for a 2021 Grammy . The 28-year-old singer's third album, Nobody Is Listening, missed the eligibility period (September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020) when it was released in January 2021, as well as its first single, "Better," which dropped a month after the deadline. In fact, he hasn't been nominated ever. His 2018 collaboration with Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" (nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media) was credited to songwriters Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, and because of his stint in One Direction, he wasn't eligible for the Best New Artist award in 2017.