Markle admitted to Oprah that she entered into the royal family “naively.” Early into the jaw-dropping interview, Markle explained that she didn’t know she had to curtsy in front of the Queen of England in private and that she had to furiously Google the lyrics of the British national anthem. (Maybe she should have Googled “the royal family’s history of colonialism” instead.) She spoke of etiquette cues she missed because of her cultural differences as an American. But her wide-eyed inexperience isn’t just about deep curtsies or bungled royal protocol, it’s also about her son Archie and his future sister. In the moment that left Oprah speechless and gave us a “What?” gif that will live in infamy, Markle says members of the royal family were “concerned” about how dark Archie’s skin would be. (This was also the moment I was ready to roll up on Buckingham Palace and throw hands myself). Later, Prince Harry corroborated the account but refused to name who dared to say this horrendously racist thing about an infant.The anecdote about Archie’s skin is heinously and undoubtedly racist, but it’s still not surprising. There’s a difference. Gail King asked Oprah on CBS This Morning in a debrief of the interview whether she was shocked that the racist incident happened, or whether she was surprised that Harry and Meghan shared the moment with her. Oprah said it was the latter. After all, Oprah is a Black woman in America. Anti-Black racism isn’t shocking anymore, but it is still disappointing. And though it may be naive to remain optimistic about white institutions and how they will treat us, we do it every day when we go to work, or go to the polls, or when we hold onto the belief that protection is something Black women deserve too. But as Oprah always says, quoting the late Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”