Oprah Just Dropped Some Major New Bombshells From Last Night’s Interview

Despite everything that went down in the Royal Family, and the couple moving across the pond to Los Angeles for a fresh start, Harry shared that he still hasn't received any kind of apology from his family or anyone else from the royal institution; he said that the sentiment towards the couple is that everything that is happening is a direct consequence of their actions and decisions. With that in mind, the reasons for Harry and Meghan to agree to talk about the “institution” are now very clear, to Oprah and many people watching from home: They simply had no other choice.