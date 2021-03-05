Uoma Beauty’s Coming 2 America Collab Is Taking Your Makeup Bag To Zamunda

We've given a polite pass to many of the movie remakes and sequels that have come out lately, but when we heard that we'd be taken back to the land of Zamunda by way of a Coming 2 America reboot, we were intrigued. That excitement only grew when we learned that Uoma Beauty was releasing a new makeup collection in honor of the classic film and its sequel, which is out on Amazon Prime Video today.
Producers approached Uoma, the self-described "Afropolitan" beauty brand, to create a full line inspired by the glamorous film starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Kiki Layne, Teyana Taylor, and more. While it's not unusual for collaborations to slap a movie title on an existing lipstick and push it out to consumers, Uoma did the opposite: The brand referenced intricate details of the movie and African culture to create the beautifully meaningful Black Magic Coming 2 America Collection.
Uoma drew inspiration from African royalty in various regions, and focused on playing up the eyes with vivid colors and textures. The collection includes new Black Magic Metallic Matte lipstick shades, a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, two mini color palettes, and more. Each item is outfitted in sophisticated luxe black packaging featuring the Coming 2 America emblem and named after fun phrases and characters in the cult-favorite film. You'll find a palette called "Good Morning Zamunda," and lip colors dubbed Peaches and Akeem and Sexual Chocolate.
To bring the Uoma Beauty vision to life, founder Sharon Chuter tapped a team of Black creatives like Trevor Stuurman, Sir John, and Zerina Akers to produce a stunning campaign called The Black Skinned Beauty. The film showcases imagery and beauty inspired by nine African Queens — Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, Kandake Amanirenas, Nefertiti, Makeda, Nzinga Mbande, Nandi, Moremi, and Ranavalona — and utilizes some original costumes from the first Coming To America movie. The words of Oyinkansola Adesewa, a 12-year-old poet, and Chuter narrate The Black Skinned Beauty campaign, elevating it to a real piece of art.
This collaboration is so much more than a product release — it's a celebration of Black culture and royalty. Now, excuse us while we stock up on every single item so we can rock our Zamunda's best before our upcoming movie night.
