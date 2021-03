Kayleigh McEnany Will Feel Right At Home In Her New Job At Fox News

McEnany’s new role is a seamless transition from what she’s done in Trumpworld, which is deflect from the truth with well-placed right-wing talking points. (And call anyone who challenges her, like reporters asking questions , an “activist,” apparently.) With her former boss still looming large as a figure in the Republican Party, as evidenced by his recent speech at CPAC , it will be interesting to see just to what lengths she will go to prop him up now that he’s no longer in the White House. As a commentator on CNN in 2015 , she actually did criticize Trump during his initial presidential campaign, calling some of his comments “racist,” “hateful,” and “not the American way.” But after he won the election, she drastically changed her tune. As White House press secretary, she had moments that even Fox News seemed to disapprove of: The network cut away during a press conference she held in early November in which she pushed false claims of voter fraud after Trump lost the election.