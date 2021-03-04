In most “mainstream” girly teen friendship movies, someone like Lucy would be completely left out of the narrative. Other films would only show Lucy in fragmented pieces. While viewers don’t get to glimpse the inner workings of Lucy’s life outside of her friendship with Moxie protagonist Vivian (Hadley Robinson), Pascual-Peña is proud of what we do see. “This is really a film about unity and finding what your voice looks like, even if it looks different than the other people around you,” she said. “We see different parts of Lucy through her vulnerability when she’s having to deal with microaggressions. We see her powerfulness, and just her being a badass when it comes to protesting and ‘rallying the troops.’”

