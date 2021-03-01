January Jones & Kiernan Shipka Rewore Their Golden Globes Looks From 2011

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka have already won the 2021 Golden Globes best-dressed award. The two former Mad Men co-stars re-wore their dresses from when they attended the award show in 2011.
“10 years later and it still (sorta) fits,” Jones wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself wearing the red Versace cutout gown then and now. Not one to be left out, Shipka reprised her Golden Globes look — a velvet mini dress with a ruffled collar — as well. “I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” Shipka wrote in her Instagram post, adding her own photo alongside Jones’ picture and the throwback photo of the two of them wearing the dresses when she was 11.
“I believe this is called upcycling now,” Jones joked in Shipka’s Instagram comments. Fans of Mad Men flooded their Instagram posts demanding their outfits get an award.
In 2011, Mad Men was nominated for Best Drama Series, Jon Hamm was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, and Elisabeth Moss was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series. And even though the show didn’t win that year, it swept the same category earlier, in 2008, 2009, and 2010.
With COVID-19 forcing actors who attend award shows to continuously get creative with how they dress for the red carpet, taking a trip down memory lane is one way to keep things fresh while virtually attending from home.
With any luck, the former Drapers have sparked a trend and we’ll see some more throwbacks throughout the night.