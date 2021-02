Benefit’s New Magnet Mascara Is So Good, It Made My Lashes Look Fake

It's fair to say that Benefit has the mascara category nailed. When its first They're Real! product launched a few years ago, it assumed cult-favorite status fast — but its latest launch in particular is causing quite the stir. I know what you're thinking: Magnet? While brands have jumped on the bandwagon lately, launching everything from magnetic false eyelashes to magnetic face masks , magnetic mascara is still pretty new. According to Benefit, it's all down to the clever brush, which has a "magnetically charged core." The brush then attracts the formula, which is enriched with magnetic minerals, and pulls the product up and out through the lashes without any effort at all. The result is apparently long, defined, and voluminous lashes in a couple of quick swipes.