Why Shuri Could (& Should) Become The Next Black Panther

Understandably, Marvel Studios has taken some time to discern the best way to continue the story of Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s devastating death at 43 years old . In December, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that Boseman’s role would not be recast, and in January, he said that this wouldn’t be a Star Wars-style CGI situation , either. “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Feige told Deadline. “[Director] Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has.” But without T’Challa, fans have noted that there’s one clear way to continue his story and honor Boseman’s legacy : by passing the mantle to Shuri (Letitia Wright).