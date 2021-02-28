Why Shuri Could (& Should) Become The Next Black Panther

Feige went on to say that Black Panther 2, currently set for a July 8, 2022 release, will focus on “furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.” Even before Boseman’s death, Marvel planned to use the sequel to focus in on the world of Wakanda and the supporting cast we met in the 2018 blockbuster. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well,” he added.