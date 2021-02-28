With the full moon in Virgo just behind us, it's not unlikely that we’ll still be feeling all those full moon feelings. Full moons have big reputations, and this one was no exception. In fact, in addition to whatever we might think about full moons astrologically, Feb 26 marked the beginning of New Lunar Year or, Tết, the year of the ox. While it’s not especially graceful to map the lessons of the ox onto westernized astrology, it’s useful to recognize how a moon that witnesses celebrations in her name and receives offerings is a spiritually potent celestial body. To understand how a full moon in Virgo might affect you specifically, it’s useful to find out where it lands in your natal chart and what other planets it might aspect. For something a little looser, it’s worth reading for your rising sign in particular!
Horoscope
What Does The Full Moon In Virgo Mean? Use Your Intuition
It’s good to think about the oppositional nature of a full moon, how it compels us to live one way and feel another. Those born under a full moon know th