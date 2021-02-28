How The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Traces The Lines Of The Singer’s Life

As for the relationship between Holiday and Fletcher, not too much is known, so the film takes some liberties. "I had so many close conversations with her, about so many things," Fletcher once said, according to Hari's book. "She was the type who would make anyone sympathetic because she was the loving type." Trevante Rhodes, who plays Fletcher in the movie, told Refinery29 that he gathered from an interview he read with Fletcher that the agent really did love Holiday, but that he had to create a character for the film.