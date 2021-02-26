14 Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows That You Need To Stream Right This Second

Nothing about the Golden Globes is going to be normal this year, except for the inevitable upsets and rambling speeches. But even though the show is going bi-coastal with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey tag-teaming hosting duties for the Sunday, Feb. 28 telecast from Beverly Hills and New York City, respectively, one thing remains the same: There are plenty of Golden Globes nominated TV shows that you need to stream. Now. You've still got a few days before the show!
Even though the television industry has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, 2020 was still full of fantastic TV. From Netflix's triumphant fourth season of The Crown to the enjoyable, but ultimately ringarde Emily in Paris, the year was full of highs and lows — and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominated a little bit of everything. Some of the nominees are inspired — the love for Lovecraft Country and The Flight Attendant is much appreciated — while others are a bit more baffling. But hey, it wouldn't be the Golden Globes if there weren't a few head-scratchers thrown in for good measure.
One thing is certain, there's never a bad time to stay in and marathon a Golden Globe -nominated TV show. And with most of this year's nominees just a few clicks away, you've got no excuse not to watch the joyful Ted Lasso immediately.