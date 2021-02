14 Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows That You Need To Stream Right This Second

Even though the television industry has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, 2020 was still full of fantastic TV. From Netflix's triumphant fourth season of The Crown to the enjoyable, but ultimately ringarde Emily in Paris , the year was full of highs and lows — and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominated a little bit of everything. Some of the nominees are inspired — the love for Lovecraft Country and The Flight Attendant is much appreciated — while others are a bit more baffling. But hey, it wouldn't be the Golden Globes if there weren't a few head-scratchers thrown in for good measure.