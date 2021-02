Obviously, The 2021 Golden Globes Will Be Weird — Here’s What To Expect On Sunday

We're still in the middle of a pandemic, but Hollywood is forging ahead with awards season. First up is the 2021 Golden Globes , and viewers can expect things to look a little bit different this year. Typically, the Golden Globes are known for being the most unpredictable ceremony of awards season thanks to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's occasionally questionable nominations ( looking at you, Emily in Paris ) and the free-flowing champagne that gives the awards show its party atmosphere. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the Globes won't include a packed theater of stars or trays of those personal-sized Moët & Chandon bottles. There will be an increased focus on the pandemic; Feeding America is a philanthropic partner with the Globes , and viewers can expect to see updates on the organization's work in 2020 and 2021. There won't be a red carpet special and celebrities will largely be safe at home.