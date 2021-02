Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2021

March will also usher out both the Sex And The City: Movie and its sequel, so make sure to spend quality time with Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda while you can (or at least until the upcoming Samantha-less revival ). A handful of high-stakes dramas are leaving Netflix, including 1976’s Taxi Driver, 2010’s Inception, and 2017’s Molly’s Game, as well as 2004’s Prince & Me. Yes, having to choose between your medical career and Danish prince love of your life is as high-stakes as it gets, ok?