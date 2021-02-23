Alice Wu’s Movies Smash Stereotypes — Here’s What Makes The Director Feel Most Powerful

Alice Wu's films have something powerful in common: They're tender queer love stories about women struggling to find their voice. It's a bit ironic if you think about it because thanks to the talented director, many audiences at home are able to find their voice and see themselves for the first time. Starting with her debut feature 2004 first film, Saving Face, Wu was and remains committed to writing and directing characters that audiences don't always see. Her second film, The Half of It, premiered in 2020 on Netflix to rave reviews. In January 2021, The Half of It was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. A trailblazer in Hollywood after switching from a career in tech in her 20s, Wu is a powerhouse making films with powerful messages. Here's what makes her feel most powerful.
I feel most powerful when...
Yesterday, a stranger wrote that they blamed me for films which raised their bar for how they want to be loved. That felt pretty cool.
Power to me means...
Feeling aligned with a deeper sense of purpose.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Hop on my bike and go for a ride. There is something about whipping through the city streets - climbing the San Francisco hills, coasting down the other side - which may be the closest I shall ever come to "flying."
What's your power anthem?
Loud: "All These Things that I've Done" - The Killers
Soft: "After All" - Dar Williams
Who is your power icon?
My mom, my grandmother, Tank Girl.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A bike helmet.
