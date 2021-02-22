Why Do Texans Have Wildly High Energy Bills Now? Corporate Greed

When your electric company tells you to switch but there has been a hold on switching for over a week now. Using as little as possible 1300 sq ft house and this is my bill. . How is this fair. I only paid $1200 for the whole 2020 year @FoxNews @wfaa @tedcruz @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/AylTS4m0j4— kat and tony (@katandtonyT) February 18, 2021
this is my electric bill for the past 5 days. we were without power for most of it. i think i’m ready to leave texas. pic.twitter.com/oUF5XQbDRI— john spriggs (@johnspriggz) February 19, 2021
RIP to everyone using Griddy here in Houston pic.twitter.com/4GToNlzQmb— Mike Metzler (@MTZLER) February 19, 2021
It’s nice too see that my old electric company is trending. My Griddy bill for this month is $1,750. I work retail. I can’t afford this. pic.twitter.com/Ew9VpgJ6h2— WOW🐄NO🐄COW (@nathanpolk) February 20, 2021
.@GoGriddy has hiked my mother's electric bill from $2,047 up to $6,088. I don't know how we are going to get through this. Griddy needs to take responsibility for their failure and forgive this bill. They are putting people's lives in danger. #Griddy #GriddyGreed pic.twitter.com/dRCGkdJk1P— Eva Allyn Taylor (@evaallyntaylor) February 19, 2021