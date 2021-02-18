Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Coffee-Table Candles We Need Right Now

Winter is slowly but surely coming to an end, and even though we don't anticipate traveling anytime soon, we are craving a getaway to somewhere sunny and warm. Thanks to Bath & Body Works' new Tropical Paradise collection, we can mentally escape to a faraway beach just by lighting a wick.
Between the snow and social distancing, we've all been inside far more than we'd like, so what better way to burn off some cabin fever than by lighting a candle or two, listening to a Summer Vibes playlist, and pretending like we're on vacation? This candle collection is full of new island-inspired scents, like Mango Mai Thai and Coconut Sandalwood, that will help you wait out these last weeks of winter. Ahead, we've compiled our favorite jars — and they all smell like a little bit of sunshine.
