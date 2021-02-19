All The Characters, Hidden Truths, & Famous Faces In Tell Me Your Secrets

No one in Tell Me Your Secrets is as they first appear to be. Emma (Lily Rabe), once named Karen Miller and in love with a serial killer, definitely isn't; neither is Mary (Amy Brenneman), the grieving, lonely mother desperate for answers about her daughter's disappearance. With each episode of the Amazon Prime miniseries, we're introduced to both new characters and new sides to the ones we've already met.
Viewers can't necessarily trust anyone, and neither can Emma or Mary. Pete (Enrique Murciano), Emma's therapist, becomes increasingly suspicious. John Tyler (Hamish Linklater) is a convinced, self-professed rapist, but he's determined to set himself on a new, straight path. Emma and Mary aren't exactly guilty or innocent, either.
Tell Me Your Secrets is an easy show to marathon, but with so many multilayered characters, it's less easy to keep track of everyone we've met, let alone their secrets, relationships, and intentions. This spoiler-free guide will tell you everything you need to know about how every major player fits into the greater story of Tell Me Your Secrets — and what they might be hiding.