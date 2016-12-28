American Horror Story star Lily Rabe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Hamish Linklater.
As Us Weekly pointed out, Rabe slyly announced her pregnancy a few days ago on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself in a purple silk gown before the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors where she was a presenter.
"A couple wks ago," Rabe wrote. "Taking my baby to The White House."
While Rabe is a first time mom, this will be Linklater's second child. He has a 9-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, The Path creator Jessica Goldberg.
Rabe and Linklater, who have been dating for a few years, first appeared together in the 2010 Shakespeare in the Park production of The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino. They have since appeared in three more plays together, including the 2015 Shakespeare in the Park production of Cymbeline.
The two will return to their Shakespearian roots in 2017, starring together in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
