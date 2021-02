"What is known is that long COVID is partly due to vascular damage, similar to what is seen in acute disease, but this damage to blood vessel persists. There is also inflammation, a possible autoimmune component, as well as nerve damage, or neuropathy, that is often seen," Dr. Li explains, adding that anyone who has recovered from acute COVID may be at risk for developing post-viral syndrome. He says that while there is currently no definitive treatment for long COVID, taking measures that improve your body’s health defense systems is important for recovery. "Compression tights support circulation in the legs, and this may help improve blood flow that is compromised in long COVID."Simply put: Compression tights help to bring more oxygen back to blood vessels that were under attack by the virus. For Reyes, this advice ended up being life-changing, and she saw the benefits almost immediately upon making the straight-forward wardrobe upgrade. "I was finally able to go on walks, I was finally able to last longer throughout the day. I was able to have the energy to leave my house and work from a desk and not my bed," she shares. Reyes recommends an ankle-length pair by the brand CW-X ("compression socks alone are not enough!" she cautions) and suggests trying a daily cocoa extract supplement to aid with blood flow, which she started doing per Dr. Li's recommendation.