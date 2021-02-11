Hot on the heels of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Stockholm's best brands are showcasing their fall '21 collections this week, with the likes of ATP Atelier, House of Dagmar, Rodebjer, Stand Studio, and Weekday all showing digitally this season.
Almost a year on from the last totally physical Fashion Month, there are some learnings we hope will be taken into a post-pandemic world, be it more inclusivity and accessibility of shows or more attention paid to the climate impact of global fashion weeks. One thing we do miss from the circus of Fashion Month, though, is the street style.
With no physical shows to attend, meaning no organic crowd bustling around location entrances, Stockholm came up with a solution: teaming content creators with the brands on show to see how they style this season's pieces. The result is as close to street style as we're getting for some time, and thanks to the Scandi knack for styling out the cold, we're taking home plenty of inspiration for our own snowy government-sanctioned walks.
Click through to see the best looks to keep you cozy during the cold snap.