The Best Man Is Being Turned Into A TV Series & I’m Confused (But Very Excited)

A Best Man series has apparently been in the works for years, but as a fan of both original films, even I’m not sure how this is going to go. It's been eight years since we watched the homies gather in Lance and Mia’s home and dance to “Can You Stand the Rain.” Eight years since Lance and Harper made up. Eight years since Monica literally — spoiler alert! — died. It feels very random to come back to this plot, which felt like a closed book after the sequel, but Lee hints that this story is far from over. Years may have passed, but this group of friends still has a lot of growing up to do.