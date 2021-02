The Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack features songs as intense and emotional as its historical characters. Most of the tracks were released by Black musicians in the film's '60s time period. Instrumental track “The Inflated Tear” by Rahsaan Roland Kirk is the first song played in the movie and it sets the scene of the Civil Rights Era in our not-too-distant past. “Fight For You,” an original track by H.E.R. plays over the credits. Throughout the film are doo-wop, jazz, and R&B singles from influential Black musicians that music aficionados may know. Every one else will definitely want to research these artists after watching the relationship between Hampton and William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) unfold on screen.