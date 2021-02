Why Are COVID Cases Still Rising In The World’s Most Vaccinated Country?

Ending lockdown too soon for a third time follows a pattern first set by the mishandling of Israel’s first lockdown by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last May. After encouraging residents to go out and “have fun,” what followed was a summer of “no framework for testing, no nationwide contact-tracing system,” according to an unnamed senior official speaking to The Intelligencer . Today, only 24 percent of the country approves of the job the government is doing with handling the virus.