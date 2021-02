The Only Cinderella Story We Acknowledge Is Finally Coming To Disney+

In 1997, we had the privilege of watching a Black woman be the star of her own love story. Even rarer, an Asian-American man was able to take on the lead role of the desirable prince (and baby, he was desirable), and his parents, played by Goldberg and Garber, were an interracial couple who didn’t once have to explain the science behind their gene pool. In its colorblind casting and the diverse universe that went with it, Cinderella proved that casting people of color in universal stories is actually a worthwhile and very profitable endeavor. It really should have set the standard for projects years to come, leading to an array of films and televisions that cast BIPOC in every role imaginable, but the industry obviously didn’t learn its lesson; even in “diverse” projects like Bridgerton , people of color are still getting the shorter end of the stick. It’s almost as if Hollywood regressed, even with this fool-proof formula right in front of its nose.