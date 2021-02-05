This year, February 7 marks America's biggest unofficial holiday: Super Bowl Sunday. Whether you partake in this jamboree of athletics for the larger-than-life halftime shows, the seven-layer-dip tastings, or the actual football, you’re probably angling to tune into the game this year. But, in our streaming era, access to cable TV is no longer a given — and going to your bestie’s annual Super Bowl party this year is not encouraged by the CDC. So, if you want to see Kansas City square off against Tampa Bay and watch The Weeknd perform from the comfort of your computer, we’ve got you covered with three ways you can tune into Super Bowl Sunday below.
Advertisement
Where can I stream the Super Bowl?
Treat yourself to a new subscription (or, hey, a free trial!) from CBS All Access, Hulu+, or AT&T TV for a virtual front-row seat to the game this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (EST).
CBS All Access has live TV subscriptions starting at $5.99 and offers a one-week free trial. Subscribers can watch any of the service's 20,000 episodes, 150+ movies, original series, or live sports with limited commercial interruptions, across a variety of networks (including BET, Comedy Central, and MTV).
With Hulu’s Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle, you can watch the game and tons of other popular shows, starting at $13 a month with a one-week free trial. Whether you take the basic subscription or go for the largest package, subscribers will gain access to Disney's magical vault of movies, groundbreaking Hulu originals (Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, etc.), and live sports with ESPN+.
AT&T dishes out larger plans starting at $69.99. If you like the wide-range accessibility of cable but want the flexibility of live streaming, you might have just found your perfect match. Subscribe to this service to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday and, if the game gets boring, flip through the other 65+ channels and thousands of on-demand shows that come with it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.
Related Content: