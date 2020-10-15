Ogwumike credits Stanford University for helping her realize that athletes are capable of more than just crushing it on the court, track, or field. “I didn’t even know that it was a possibility for me to speak out on social justice issues and put pressure on the system — whether it’s my school or my coach for accountability,” says Ogwumike, who is a part of LeBron James’ More Than a Vote coalition. “Ownership matters. What we’re striving for is to be an owner of our own brands and our own communities, so that we can funnel as much good into it as we can."