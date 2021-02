The Leftovers: Inside The Fierce Hunt For Extra Vaccines

In Texas, Hasan Gokal , MD, was fired and is facing a grand jury indictment for allegedly stealing 10 vaccine doses. The so-called “theft” happened on December 29, during his first day supervising vaccinations at a site in a Houston suburb. In order to vaccinate the person with the last appointment of the day, at 6:45 p.m., a nurse on Dr. Gokal’s team had to puncture a new Moderna vial, meaning there were 10 doses that would expire at about 12:45 a.m. Dr. Gokal says the state health department told him not to let any doses go to waste, so he offered the leftovers to the workers and police officers on site. Most declined or had already had the shot, so, after getting permission from a supervisor, he took the vaccine home and continued calling around to find eligible candidates. He ultimately gave out nine vaccines to older, at-risk, and immunocompromised acquaintances and strangers that night, making “house-calls” and asking some to meet him at his home. When the person set to receive the last extra dose was a no-show around midnight, he gave it to his wife, who has a pulmonary disease. He filed all the requisite vaccination paperwork the next day.