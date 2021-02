The Malcolm & Marie Soundtrack Has A Touch Of Euphoria

Malcolm and Marie was scored by Labrinth, who won an Emmy for unofficial Euphoria theme "All for Us." Malone, who compiled the HBO show's eclectic, decade-spanning soundtrack, also reconnected with Levinson to put the Netflix drama to music. She previously told Deadline that she always looks for unconventional, striking song picks. "There's always a crazy, weird, left-of-center one, just kind of like, 'Okay, here's my wild card,'" Malone said. "What's so great about Sam is that he's open to hearing those wild card [ideas]."