The Malcolm & Marie Soundtrack Has A Touch Of Euphoria

It's unsurprising that Euphoria fans are already head over heels for Malcolm and Marie: both Sam Levinson projects include complex relationships, unflinching dialogue, and — most notably — award-worthy performances from Zendaya. But that isn't all the two have in common: they also share a heavy, poignant mood and equally excellent soundtracks, thanks to British composer Labrinth and music supervisor Jen Malone.
Malcolm and Marie was scored by Labrinth, who won an Emmy for unofficial Euphoria theme "All for Us." Malone, who compiled the HBO show's eclectic, decade-spanning soundtrack, also reconnected with Levinson to put the Netflix drama to music. She previously told Deadline that she always looks for unconventional, striking song picks. "There's always a crazy, weird, left-of-center one, just kind of like, 'Okay, here's my wild card,'" Malone said. "What's so great about Sam is that he's open to hearing those wild card [ideas]."
It makes sense, then, that Malcolm and Marie's soundtrack is so eclectic. There's some rap, some soul, some classic jazz — the soundtrack has a bit of everything, and primarily features Black artists of the past and present. Here are all the songs that (often literally) help tell Malcolm and Marie's story.