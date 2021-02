I Tried Daily Harvest For 14 Days & Here’s The Full Scoop

As a plant-based eater, I can certainly say that prepping, washing, shopping, chopping, and planning can be exhausting. I'm always looking for ways to improve my digestion (IBS sufferers raise your hands!) and get more greens in, rather than indulging in the popular soy products available these days. As opposed to other meal delivery services I've tried in the past, Daily Harvest feels the most affordable — and even though I tried the service for free, I can see myself working it in as an occasional break from my usual grocery-shopping and meal-prepping routine. The only real con is that in order to make this plan effective, you'll still need to buy additional food for the week — especially if you're serving a family. I had my doubts, but with a little added salt and lots of time saved, I can definitely see myself ordering another Daily Harvest box soon. Enjoyyour first box with code