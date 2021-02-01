You Read All That Bachelor Tea Dylan Barbour Spilled On Twitter This Weekend, Right?

If you had told me that Dylan Barbour would be the one responsible for spilling some of the most piping hot Bachelor Nation tea in recent memory, I'd have told you that you're crazier than Clare Crawley confiding in a raccoon.
Despite being half of arguably the most Wonder bread-with-extra-mayo couple in Bachelor history, Barbour spiced things up on January 30 with a Twitter thread were he uncovered some of the reality dating show's best-kept secrets.
"Cancel ABC and the bachelor Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up," Barbour wrote. He then proceeded to answer a slew of questions from fans and followers about the show and its producers.
Advertisement
Cancel ABC and the bachelor— Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021
Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up
He confirmed a couple of things that we already had suspicions about, like the show's producers giving villains of the season a rose even if the Bachelor/Bachelorette don't want to. In fact, Barbour said that producers have "nearly all control" over who stays and who goes. The producers are also apparently the ones who encourage a contestant to visit the season's star in their room outside of "normal date hours."
But some were more surprising, like the secret behind the magical way that the Bachelor/Bachelorette remembers everyone's name at the night 1 rose ceremony. "They come out, say 3 names, and go back," Barbour said.
At cocktail parties, there's a specific drink limit: "2 an hour on the hour," according to Barbour, and the champagne is "cheap." And apparently you can eat your dinner date food, and that it's actually "solid," though we rarely see it happen on screen.
"Do couples who leave the show together have a contract for how long they have to stay together? I’ve noticed that around 6 months - 1 year after bachelor or BIP is when most couples announce their split, which makes me think that those times are when contracts expire," asked a Twitter user. "Depends if you get engaged. If so, 2 years or you gotta give the ring back," Barbour replied.
Advertisement
The former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise contestant also said that he felt that Jed Wyatt, the winner of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season until they broke up soon after, was the person who got the "most screwed over by production."
Barbour ended on a sobering note, accusing the ABC team of not having the "contestants best interests in mind" and for disregarding their mental health. "My last thought: they need you until they don’t," he wrote. "Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post show and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate." Fellow BIP contestant Katie Morton agreed, writing "absolutely no help in regards to mental health. even when you have the guts to ask for it."
My last thought: they need you until they don’t. Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post show and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate— Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021
Why he decided to go on this crusade against the show still isn't totally clear, but it seems to have to do with a conversation with his mom, who is very well to-do and acquires intellectual property rights for just about everyone. Her familiarity with Hollywood and its loopholes is probably the reason why he said he "negotiated a lot of it," regarding his contract with ABC. It comes at a time, however, of criticism of the current season of the Bachelor and its choice of especially toxic contestants, namely villain Victoria Larson. Barbour alleged in his Q&A that though the show has spoken publicly about being anti-bullying, they encourage it on the show and reward "villains" in many ways, including vital "screen time."
"They had that whole spiel on hating bullying, then purposely edit things to warrant bullying. Shit is wild," he wrote.
There seems to be more to unpack here, but for now, we thank Barbour for his service. Apparently there's "more to come" on a future Barstool podcast, so we'll keep our ears open.