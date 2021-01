Amanda Gorman Is One To Watch In Fashion

On Tuesday, Amanda Gorman , who became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history exactly one week ago, appeared virtually on Ellen . For the segment, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate dressed in a look that was just as stylish as the one she wore for her inaugural debut: a yellow statement headband by Autumn Adeigbo , a multicolored tweed jacket and white pants by Chanel , David Yurman drop earrings, and a pair of yellow Christian Louboutin pumps. With looks this good, Gorman is quickly becoming one of fashion's most exciting celebrities to watch.