Kelley Flanagan Cuts Insta-Ties With Peter Weber & Fans Bachelorette Flames

It's funny — most of the Bachelor drama these days isn't even happening on TV. Less than a month after season 24 star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan announced their split, the two have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram.
That isn't even the best part, though. At the time of publication of this article, Flanagan and Weber's family members are still following each other — that's certainly including the one-and-only Barbara Weber, Peter's mom, who famously was rooting for Flanagan even though Peter didn't ultimately pick her at the end of the show (she came in fifth).
The New Year's Eve breakup seemed to come out of nowhere, as the two had very recently said that they were planning on moving in together in New York City and Flanagan spent Christmas with Peter. However, their paths didn't ultimately line up, and they broke up with vague explanations like "relationship simply didn’t work out in the end" (via Peter). While he says he will "always have a special love" for Flanagan, it's apparently not special enough to have each other on their IG feeds.
However, just because Flanagan is done with Peter doesn't necessarily mean she's done with Bachelor Nation.
On January 23, the Chicago-based lawyer told fans she wouldn't be opposed to being the bachelorette one day. While playing a "True or False?" game on so Instagram, one fan asked, "True or False? You would [be] the bachelorette if you were asked?" Flanagan replied on her Instagram Story, "I would definitely consider it!"
This may not be the last Bachelor Nations sees of Flanagan, which probably won't please Peter, but Barb? Secretly.