Kelley Flanagan & Peter Weber Addressed Their Sudden Split On Instagram

Many people are understandably choosing to leave a lot behind in 2020. For former Bachelor couple Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber, however, that includes their relationship.
Just in time to ruin New Year’s Eve, Season 24 star Weber announced on Instagram that he and Flanagan had broken up after less than a year of dating. “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist,” Weber wrote alongside a photo of the two watching a sunset. “I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.” He kept the cause of the breakup pretty vague, writing that the "relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," but that he will "always have a special love" for Flanagan, a Chicago-based lawyer.
A few days later, Flanagan responded with her own Instagram post, giving a little more insight into why the two decided to call it quits. "Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," she wrote. "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
The news likely comes as a surprise to most of Bachelor nation. As recently as December 23, Weber shared that he and Flanagan were planning on moving in together in New York City. And on Christmas Day, Flanagan posted a photo of herself wearing socks with her boyfriend's face on them.
"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness," Flanagan continued in her Instagram post.
Things seem the have gone really downhill in a matter of a week or so, but it's no secret that Weber's relationship track record is, well, not great. Flanagan didn't even win Weber's Bachelor season: she came in fifth. The pilot initially picked Madison Prewett, but then changed his mind (his mom, Barb wasn't a fan) and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. Then, however, he broke it off and picked Prewett again, but that lasted about two-days. (Seriously). However, not too long after, Flanagan and Weber were spotted together in Chicago and on TikTok, and then confirmed their relationship in April. Weber is surely upset, yes, but more importantly, somebody check on Barb!