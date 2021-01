Kelley Flanagan & Peter Weber Addressed Their Sudden Split On Instagram

Things seem the have gone really downhill in a matter of a week or so, but it's no secret that Weber's relationship track record is, well, not great. Flanagan didn't even win Weber's Bachelor season: she came in fifth. The pilot initially picked Madison Prewett , but then changed his mind ( his mom, Barb wasn't a fan ) and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. Then, however, he broke it off and picked Prewett again, but that lasted about two-days. (Seriously). However, not too long after, Flanagan and Weber were spotted together in Chicago and on TikTok, and then confirmed their relationship in April. Weber is surely upset, yes, but more importantly, somebody check on Barb