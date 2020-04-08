Madison Prewett & Peter Weber Split After She Had A Heart-To-Heart With Her Parents

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett may have only lasted two days before breaking up after getting back together on After The Final Rose, but there were still a lot of details in those 48 hours we didn't know — until now. The former Bachelor and pretty much our only source of Bachelor Nation entertainment during quarantine appeared on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, and not only spilled some tea about where he currently stands with Kelley Flanagan, but also provided a timeline for his split from Madison — and it turns out Barb wasn't the only parent involved that night.
As you may remember, Peter and Madison's on-stage reunion was somewhat dampened by his parents’ complete and total disapproval of the match. He had previously been engaged to their dream daughter-in-law, Hannah Ann Sluss, and for many reasons his mom Barb in particular seemed to really hate Madison. However, it sounds like Madison's parents weren't too thrilled with how things worked out either, because Peter said their breakup happened after Madison returned from a heart-to-heart with her own family.
“That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press,” Peter told Viall on the podcast. “We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel ... that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other.”
The next day, they never left the hotel room. Instead, they talked and talked and talked, and ultimately ended things.
"The second day was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was...'OK, let's figure this out,'" he continued. "I remember going to her hotel... it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other... it was rough."
The two then announced their split on Instagram, and Madison went to go spend time with new friends like Selena Gomez. In true Peter fashion, he seems to already be moving on. Third time's — plus quarantine — the charm?
