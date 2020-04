Madison Prewett & Peter Weber Split After She Had A Heart-To-Heart With Her Parents

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett may have only lasted two days before breaking up after getting back together on After The Final Rose, but there were still a lot of details in those 48 hours we didn't know — until now. The former Bachelor and pretty much our only source of Bachelor Nation entertainment during quarantine appeared on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files , and not only spilled some tea about where he currently stands with Kelley Flanagan , but also provided a timeline for his split from Madison — and it turns out Barb wasn't the only parent involved that night.