Pete Davidson & Glenn Close Sat Down To Talk About… Cruella De Vil

Davidson followed up by asking if she got to keep any of her "fabulous" costumes from the 1996 live action film. The answer, thrillingly, is yes. "I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie," Close said. "Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no."