Olivia Jade Pivots To Humility In Her YouTube Return: “I Just Want To Move On & Do Better”

The last time the world had seen her was during the highly anticipated episode of Red Table Talk , where she sat down with the women of the Pinkett Smith family to talk about Operation Varsity Blues . During her appearance on the popular Facebook Watch series, Olivia was seemingly apologetic for the role that her privilege had played in the massive scandal, explaining that her parents had been wrong to try and game the system the way that they did. What she claimed that she and her family wanted most was a shot at redeeming themselves.