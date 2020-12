Lori Loughlin Was Released From Prison After Serving A 2-Month Sentence

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to prison in August; Loughlin received two months and Giannulli received five. The couple was also fined $150,00 and $250,000, respectively, and Loughlin was given 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli was given 250 hours. The former Full House star was two days shy from serving out the entirety of her sentence prior to Monday’s release, as she began her time at the Dublin prison on October 30. Giannulli, who is being held at a prison in Lompoc, Calif., is scheduled to be released on April 17, 2021