Here’s What Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Named Their Baby Girl

The news came on January 21 when Hadid spruced up her Instagram bio with an important new title, quietly adding "khai's mom" to her social media overnight. It's the first time Hadid has shared her daughter's name anywhere, following her and boyfriend Zayn Malik 's pattern of intense privacy where their child is concerned. Days after Khai was born in September 2020, her parents shared photos of her tiny hands but were intentional about leaving the newborn's face out of the images.