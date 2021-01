Another Woman Came Forward With New Claims Against Armie Hammer

In a January 21 interview with Star Magazine , Lorenze made similar claims about Hammer's alleged desire to engage in cannibalism. They dated from October to December 2020, right after Vucekovich. "He said he wanted to find a doctor that would remove my ribs," Lorenze said. "He was telling me you can remove the bottom ribs so he could smoke them, cook them, and eat them. He kept saying 'You don't need them.'" But she said it wasn't all just talk. Lorenze claimed that he carved the letter "A" into her skin using a knife, which was "extremely painful," and that Hammer "boasted about it."