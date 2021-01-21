11 Sites (& Deals) For Ordering Valentine’s Day Blooms ASAP

For a gesture that’s guaranteed to please on Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with sending a fresh bouquet directly to the doorstep of that socially-distanced someone. Whether you’re shopping for the roses-or-nothing recipient or you’ve got more of a fluffy-mums-and-safari-sunsets type on your hands, flower deliveries are an uncomplicated way to communicate love and admiration from afar — if they arrive on time. Although it's still January, resist the urge to procrastinate your V-Day-present planning so delayed deliveries don't end up cramping your gifting style.
To help you stay on top of it this Valentine’s Day, we rounded up the top-notch virtual shops that will deliver your blooms ASAP — along with all the deals you can score on those orders, too. Each of the online destinations ahead offers an array of bouquets, plants, and gifts that’ll make it to your Valentine on time. Click on to shop for February 14 bouquets that say “You’re the best!” instead of too-little-too-late arrangements pushing more towards “I’m the worst”.
