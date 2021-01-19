After four years with a corrupt bigot in the White House, it’s tempting to conclude that the memeification of this pair as a surrogate dad and stepmom to America is a reminder that things are about to change and someone new is in charge. But more likely, this positively bland, all-white, and unseasoned meme is just a palate cleanser, a transition into the new administration and all the memes that will come with it. Or it could just be another random meme for the pile of chaos that is our lives.