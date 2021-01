All-Clad’s Mega Factory Sale Is Now On (But Not For Long!)

The All-Clad factory seconds sale is hosted on a verified sale site called Home and Cook Sales . You will need to share your email address to get access to the sale, some items explicitly mention damaged packaging (not a disqualifier in our book but definitely to note if you're considering a gift), and all sales are final. While the discounts are steep, it's still not cheap to buy All-Clad's quality cookware — home chefs and cooking enthusiasts may know the brand well enough to jump in and snap the deal on the item they covet, but more novice cookers may want to peruse the All-Clad main site for research or cross-reference the products at Williams Sonoma or Sur La Table . However, if you're ready to invest in some good hardware for the sake of your current and future masterpiece meals, now's the time. This All-Clad pop-up sale only lasts until January 20, 2021, and the inventory is limited and will sell out. Oh!, They also have a Rowenta steamer and mini space heater left over from the last verified sale so, YOLO and get cracking.