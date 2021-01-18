All-Clad’s Mega Factory Sale Is Now On (But Not For Long!)

All-Clad is an OG premium quality, USA-made, dishwasher-safe (lucky you, if this is relevant!), and durable household name brand that makes cookware that will last. Seriously, if you pause from this R29 deal post a sec and call your mom she will verify this information. And since we know you've been spending an inordinate amount of time in the confines of your home, we're betting big on the All-Clad cookware sale being one of the MVP deals of the year. It may seem a bit expeditious to call a sale "best of the year" when we're only three weeks into 2021 but we're sticking to our guns, not our pans, and doing just that. Up to 70% off chef's-quality pots, pans, and kitchen gadgets that won't be chucked in a few years? Yes, it's legit but there are some things you need to know before you plug in your credit card digits.
Advertisement
The All-Clad factory seconds sale is hosted on a verified sale site called Home and Cook Sales. You will need to share your email address to get access to the sale, some items explicitly mention damaged packaging (not a disqualifier in our book but definitely to note if you're considering a gift), and all sales are final. While the discounts are steep, it's still not cheap to buy All-Clad's quality cookware — home chefs and cooking enthusiasts may know the brand well enough to jump in and snap the deal on the item they covet, but more novice cookers may want to peruse the All-Clad main site for research or cross-reference the products at Williams Sonoma or Sur La Table. However, if you're ready to invest in some good hardware for the sake of your current and future masterpiece meals, now's the time. This All-Clad pop-up sale only lasts until January 20, 2021, and the inventory is limited and will sell out. Oh!, They also have a Rowenta steamer and mini space heater left over from the last verified sale so, YOLO and get cracking.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.