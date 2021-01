Everyone’s Getting Lucky This Aquarius Season

That's because the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all currently residing in the sign of the water bearer. Stardust points out that each of these planets are also forming squares with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, meaning that many surprising changes will be coming our way this month. That's not a bad thing. "The good news is that our eyes are being opened," she says. "We'll have shifts in the way we think and feel."