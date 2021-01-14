Story from Pop Culture

The Internet Can’t Get Over This Bizarre Picture From Mary-Kate Olsen’s Zoom Divorce

Natalie Morin
Photo: Amy Graves/WireImage.
We’re now well-acquainted with virtual weddings, baby showers, and graduations. But may we introduce you to the Zoom Divorce?
On January 13, 34-year-old actress Mary-Kate Olsen and 50-year-old Olivier Sarkozy participated in a virtual hearing over video call to finalize their divorce. Thanks to a judge-approved screenshot of the proceedings, we now know that everyone wore black for the occasion (coincidence? The Olsen Effect?) and that Olsen reportedly faced some very relatable Zoom technical difficulties, which delayed the hearing for a whole 10 minutes. 
The exes reportedly reached a final agreement on the divorce, and if the settlement goes through at the end of the week, it'll mark the end to a messy split that has dragged on for more than eight months.
Olsen, who married Sarkozy in 2015 (remember the iconic "bowls and bowls of cigarettes?") after dating for three years, originally signed a petition for divorce in April 2020. According to court documents, she felt "the relationship had broken down irretrievably" and that she wanted to have children, while Sarkozy — who has two grown children by a previous marriage — did not.
Her motion was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Olsen claimed she needed the divorce settled quickly because Sarkozy had given her a May 18 deadline to move out of their New York City apartment. The following month, she filed an emergency petition that was denied, as the judge deemed it "not essential." She was finally able to file on May 25.
At the end of the call, the jurist Lori Sattler promised to “hold [their] feet to the fire a little bit" to make sure she can get this resolved and "get them divorced,” Page Six reports. All's fair in love and Zoom divorces.

