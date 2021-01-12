Maren Morris Calls Out The Country Singers’ Wives Still Supporting Trump

Following the harrowing attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many celebrities took to social media to express their horror and condemn the events that occurred. One of them was country star Maren Morris, who used the opportunity to call out a few people.
“Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through... thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day," Morris wrote, referring to her and husband Ryan Hurd's 9-month-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd.
Fellow country star Mickey Guyton chimed in, saying she was "completely disgusted" by the actions of the supporters of President Trump who organized the insurrection. "Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend," wrote Guyton.
Morris then replied, "And how do some singer's wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn't win? 🙄"
"I know exactly who you're talking about," replied Guyton, alongside a gif of Megan Thee Stallion giving a knowing look.
By "some singer's wives," many country fans assumed the two singers were referring to Brittany Aldean (wife of Jason Aldean) and Brittney Kelley (wife of Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley). Kelley hasn't necessarily come out as a Trumpee, but her husband once told a fan that he did not vote for President-Elect Joe Biden. Aldean, however, is not only a known Trump supporter and was against the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, but also openly spread false information about the Capitol riots.
Aldean posted a photo on Instagram that she captioned “Antifa disguised as Trump supporters. Shocker," and complained about being "silenced" after it was deleted for being a baseless conspiracy theory.
The days that followed, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's getting so ridiculous the filters you put on everyone that's against your narrative.Everything I say gets blown up and made into a 'story.' Apparently freedom of speech doesn't apply to everyone and that's the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It's the people that aren't willing to hear you that chap my ass."
Kelley, meanwhile, edited the caption of her Instagram post — which originally called the rioters "patriots" — after seeing how the protest devolved, and later attempted to explain herself on Instagram Stories.
Morris has a long history of standing up for social justice and women's rights — in her music and otherwise — and going against a genre with a history of silencing women for speaking up about their beliefs (see: Taylor Swift, The Chicks). Maybe Morris' and Guyton's tweets will ignite a deeper conversation about the messy politics within country music.