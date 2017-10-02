Jason Aldean & Other Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

At least 50 people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival overnight in Las Vegas when a shooter aimed at festival-goers from a nearby casino on the Las Vegas strip. The Associated Press reported Monday that more than 200 people were wounded. It is being reported as one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
According to the AP, the suspect, Stephen Paddock, has died. Two of the victims were off-duty police officers.
Jason Aldean was performing during the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunshots started. Since then, Aldean, along with a number of other country stars and celebrities, has spoken out about the attack. In an Instagram post, Aldean called the attack "beyond horrific."
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote on Instagram. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."
Aldean's wife, Brittany, also posted about the tragedy on her own Instagram account. "We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone," she wrote.
Other artists who performed at the weekend's festival, including Lauren Alaina, Jake Owen, and Dylan Scott, among others, tweeted their messages of support for the victims' families. Country artists and other celebrities who weren't in Las Vegas tweeted support messages for the victims, too. Click through to see what celebrities have said about the deadly shooting.
This post was originally published at 9:00 a.m. EDT. We will continue updating with more celebrity tweets and Instagram posts about the tragedy.
Read These Stories Next: