When Juan was just 10, he started noticing freckles on his face that turned into tumors as he got older. He's had tuberous sclerosis, a genetic condition that causes benign tumors to grow on the body, since he was a child, but the bumps around his nose and the cyst on the side of his head keep him from hanging out with friends or spending much time outside. "It's really hard for me to live with all this. I just want to have a normal life like everybody else," he says, clearly emotional about the distress his condition has caused him. Both his dad and sister have their fingers crossed that this trip to Dr. Lee can change Juan's life for the better, and save him from staying in to play video games. While he's gone to dermatologists in the past, the topical prescriptions they gave him didn't prove effective, so he's hoping Dr. Lee can help him.