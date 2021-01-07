Vitruvi’s New Stone Diffusers Are The Soothing Energy We Need

As winter nestles us within her icy arms and stay-at-home orders still stand, we've pivoted from city-slickers to cozy-hibernators. In making sure our small spaces are up for the hunker-down task, we're shopping the latest drop from Vitruvi — aka the brand behind that very chic stone diffuser you've probably seen puffing away on Instagram. The recent launch comes in the form of three inviting new colorways (that will only be available for a limited time!): Rose, Honey, and Sea. Available for $119, the soothing trio of colors are designed to evoke a unique inflection or sentiment. Scroll on for a sensorial walkthrough of each new calming hue.
First, we have a new honey yellow: "This warm, comforting hue signifies happiness and clear thinking. Reminiscent of sunshine, Honey is an uplifting, energizing color that will brighten your home and your mood. Start the new year off with the color of optimism."
And then: a brand new earthy red described as Rose which the brand states promotes creative energy and self-love.
Finally, the soothing Sea blue "pairs the calming energy of blue with the freshness of green to bring peace and quiet into your home."
A calming collection of essential oils and bundle kits are available on Vitruvi's site to fill the Stone Diffuser with — from organic lavender and organic eucalyptus to grapefruit, peppermint, and bergamot. "Aroma changes our mood, relaxes us, and even takes us back to a specific memory — like how the smell of a certain flower can remind you of your grandmother. By diffusing essential oils in your space, you intentionally set the stage for how you show up for your loved ones, your work, and yourself," Vitruvi's site explains.
